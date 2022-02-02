Aggravated Assault suspect sought in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect.

18-year old Thadeus Leverett Jr. is wanted in reference to an Aggravated Assault incident that occurred on the 3600 Block of Rome Way on Monday, January 31st, 2022.

Leverett is known to frequent the area of Barton Village and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning this subject, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.