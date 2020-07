AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected in an Aggravated Assault.

They say Ian Gemell Bonner is wanted for an incident that happened on June 11th at 2579 Dover Street in Augusta.

He’s described as 6’1, weighing 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Bonner may be or anything about the alleged assault, contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1080.