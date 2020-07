AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an Aggravated Assault suspect.

20-year old Jarvis Jarel Bonner is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime in reference to a shooting.

The incident happened on the 3600 block of Massoit Drive in south Augusta.

Bonner is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about the alleged crime or where the suspect may be, contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.