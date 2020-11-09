Aggravated Assault suspect sought in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect.
Police say the incident happened Monday, November 9th.
33-year old Antonio Lorenzo Fields is described as 6’01 tall, weighing 170 pounds.
Anyone that comes in contact with Antonio Fields or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCSO.
