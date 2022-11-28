AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says an Aggravated Assault suspect is now in custody.

37-year-old Dejuan Marco White was wanted in reference to an incident at the East Augusta Commons on August 13th.

Investigators say White allegedly attempted to run over a woman after she told him she no longer wanted to be in a relationship.

During the attempt, White allegedly hit two cars in the complex.

White was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault (2cts) and Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree (2cts).