AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A man accused of shooting a stranger in 2021 is now behind bars.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says in March of 2021, 32-year old Reginald Jerome McGee shot a man and his uncle inside of a car on the 2100 block of MLK Blvd.

Authorities say the victim was shot once in the arm and once in the leg and then fled the scene.

McGee remains in the Richmond County Jail charged with Aggravated Assault.