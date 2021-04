Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies and Investigators are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 2000 block of Bolt Drive.

Once on the scene they located a victim who was reportedly walking on Bolt Drive when they were shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS for treatment.

No word on a suspect or a motive.

This is a developing story.