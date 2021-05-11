AG Wilson joins 44 Attorneys General urging Facebook to abandon launch of Instagram Kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joins 44 attorneys general in urging Facebook to abandon plans to launch a version of Instagram targeting kids under the age of 13.

The group addressed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter stating that social media “can be detrimental to children for myriad reasons and that Facebook has historically failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms.”

In their letter, the attorneys general express various concerns over Facebook’s proposal, including research that social media can be harmful to the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of children; rapidly worsening concerns about cyberbullying on Instagram; use of the platform by predators to target children; Facebook’s checkered record in protecting the welfare of children on its platforms; and children’s lack of capacity to navigate the complexities of what they encounter online, including advertising, inappropriate content and relationships with strangers.

At a Congressional hearing in March, Zuckerberg dismissed the idea that social media is harmful to children, despite strong data and research that has shown a link between young people’s use of social media and an increase in mental distress, self-injurious behavior, and suicidality. Instagram has been frequently flagged for increasing suicidal ideation, depression, and body image concerns in children.

Cyberbullying is also a major concern, and a 2017 survey found that 42 percent of young Instagram users had experienced cyberbullying on the platform, the highest percentage of any platform measured. As children spend more time online during the COVID-19 pandemic, these issues have likely been exacerbated.