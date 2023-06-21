Augusta, Ga (WJBF) It’s been the Utilities Department’s home since 2017, but nearly three years ago commissioners voted to start the process to name the building for the late Department Director Tom Wiedmeier.

“I figured once the commission has six votes to move forward on something it moves forward I did not realize the petitioner had to continue to carry the weight and the ball on it little frustrating, I feel like we should have known before now that it didn’t happen,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Though commissioners voted to rename the building for Wiedmeier in 2020 they didn’t know until last week that the original applicant withdrew his petition after a few months.

Commissioners quickly acting to restart the process.

“Two years ten months ago it passed on this floor and now staff hasn’t done anything in almost three years I’m kind of setback about that,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Former Commissioner Bill Fennoy agreeing it was time to name the building for Wiedmeier.

“He needs to be remembered for the great job and the best way that I think for that to be done is to honor him with the Utilities Building,” said Fennoy

But one commissioner saying the city needs to stop naming things for people, pointing to the recent problems of a former commissioner.

“We recently removed Commissioner Sias name off of a street and so that’s just not something at this particular point that I’m real comfortable with,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

But commissioners are now getting comfortable with again with naming the Utilities Building for Tom Wiedmeier, In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.