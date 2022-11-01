Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Changing the name and removing the plaques recognizing Jefferson Davis off the new pedestrian bridge is something even some commissioners are questioning.

“Taking a plaque off and removing that to me opens up a can of worms because if you do it for one,”

said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

A commission committee recommended renaming the pedestrian bridge, “Freedom Bridge” and dropping all references to the Jefferson Davis Memorial Bridge,

Half a dozen opponents went before commissioners criticizing the idea.

Including a lawyer representing the Sons of Confederate veterans

“So, what you’re proposing to do is flatly unlawful under the present law of the state of Georgia to change the name or to remove the plaques,” said Martin O’Toole.

But some are still ready to move forward.

“As far as I know it’s not a violation of state law and I’m sure our General Council will make sure that’s known one way of the other,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

But General Council Wayne Brown wasn’t sure at this meeting and requested commissioners wait two weeks to allow his office time to research state law.

So, commissioners will have the bridge renaming back before them at their next meeting in November in Augusta George Eskola WJBF news channel 6.