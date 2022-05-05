SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) – Georgia prosecutors say the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery was followed by 16 phone calls between the local district attorney and a former employee later convicted of murder in the shooting.

Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson was indicted last year on misconduct charges for her handling of Arbery’s death.

The young Black man was chased and killed by three white men who spotted him running in their neighborhood. No arrests were made for more than two months.

In a legal filing Thursday, prosecutors said Johnson and Greg McMichael spoke by phone the day after Arbery’s killing and several other times before his arrest.

Johnson’s attorneys say there’s no evidence she hindered the investigation.

Johnson has said she immediately recused herself.