KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border, killing at least 920 people and injuring another 600 others.

The 6.1 magnitude quake Wednesday was the deadliest temblor to strike Afghanistan in two decades.

Officials warned the death toll would likely rise.

In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a government helicopter to evacuate injured people in Gayan district, Paktika province, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. An earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 255 people, authorities said. (Bakhtar State News Agency via AP)

Afghan emergency official Sharafuddin Muslim gave the death toll in a news conference.

Rescue efforts are likely to be complicated since many international aid agencies left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year and the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.