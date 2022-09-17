CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Friday released new details regarding a Charleston County detention deputy arrested for her role in the assault of an inmate.

Shannon Burden, 38, was fired by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office this week after an investigation revealed her involvement in the September 13th incident at the detention center.

An affidavit provided by SLED revealed that Burden remotely unlocked cell doors and allowed three inmates to enter the victim’s cell and assault him.

The victim, who has not been identified, was punched and kicked about the body during the beating, according to the affidavit. When the victim attempted to flee, documents show he was forced back inside by the attacking inmates.

Burden admitted to unlocking the cell and standing by while the victim was assaulted by the inmates. She also stated in a statement that the victim had upset her earlier and hoped the incident forced him to “behave himself.”

The incident was captured on surveillance video. The victim corroborated what happened.

An internal investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office. Burden was terminated and charged with misconduct in office.