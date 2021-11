AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire crews are on the scene on a structure fire near Cedarwood Apartments on Richmond Hill Road West.

The call came in about 5:12 a.m. Wednesday.

Details are limited at this time, but we can confirm several trucks are on the scene and flames are showing.

No word if anyone was injured or displaced.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you the latest details when they become available.