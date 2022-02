AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in South Augusta.

The call came in at 6:01 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Richmond County dispatch, the home is located on the 4100 block of Short Leaf Court, off of Tobacco Road.

Luckily the homeowners and pets made it out safely. No injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.