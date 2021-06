AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire.

The home at 3109 Julia Drive was fully engulfed when the call came in at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

That’s off of Peach Orchard Road in South Augusta.

At this time the intersection at Cadden Drive and Julia Drive is blocked.

No word on what caused the fire.

No reported of injuries.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll share more details when they become available.