AFD respond to a house fire in Harrisburg

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at 630 Crawford avenue in downtown Augusta in the Harrisburg neighborhood.
According to dispatch the fire broke out around 6:20 this morning.
We’re told the house was abandoned and no injuries are reported.
NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll update you with the latest when it becomes available.
