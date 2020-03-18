AFD respond to a house fire in Harrisburg

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at 630 Crawford avenue in downtown Augusta in the Harrisburg neighborhood.

According to dispatch the fire broke out around 6:20 this morning.

We’re told the house was abandoned and no injuries are reported.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll update you with the latest when it becomes available.



