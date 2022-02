AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews are on the scene of a building fire at the old Augusta newsprint factory on Doug Bernard Parkway.

The call came in at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to their Twitter page, the building is partially demolished and they are setting up a staging area to battle the blaze.

Pictures Courtesy of: AFD

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way yo the scene, we’ll bring you the latest details when they become available.