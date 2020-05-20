AFD offering free coronavirus testing again this Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga., (WJBF) –After testing more than 600 people for COVID-19 within a week, the Augusta Fire Department/EMA is expanding public testing by holding its 3rd event on May 22nd at Good Shepherd Baptist Church on Olive Rd.

Last Friday, Augusta Fire/EMA tested 368 people for the coronavirus. That total eclipsed the previous single-day testing record of 267 set by Augusta Fire/EMA the previous week.

“The people of Augusta continue to come out and take advantage of these events, which is a great thing “We will continue to target overlooked neighborhoods and give people access to testing for this dangerous virus.” Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Christopher E. James

To pre-register for a test individuals can call 311. For individuals outside of Richmond County, 311 can be reached by calling (706) 821-2300.

Walk-ups and those who have not pre-registered will be accepted, but should expect a longer wait.

Full details are:

Free Public COVID-19 Testing

Good Shepherd Baptist Church

1714 Olive Rd.

May 22nd

10 a.m. –2 p.m.

