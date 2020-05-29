AFD battling duplex fire in West Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department is on the scene of a townhome fire on N. Wimbledon Drive.

That’s near Rae’s Coastal Coastal Café in West Augusta.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area while they battle the blaze.

No word on injuries or the extent of the fire at this time.

