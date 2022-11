AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to a building fire Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:39 for 1552 Walton Way.

The Auto Money Title Pawn business is located at that address.

No word on injuries or how the fire began.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you the latest details as they become available.