APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has a new headquarters, located beside the detention center on County Camp Rd. in Appling.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday celebrated the nearly $6 million, sales-tax funded project being completed after 14 years.

It allows all of the sheriff’s office departments to be consolidated under one roof.

“It makes the job much more streamlined, much more efficient everyday now, and I think it’ll only get better from here,” said Sheriff Clay Whittle.

New technology in the building is also helping the office run more efficiently, reducing the need for added manpower.

Sheriff Whittle told said it’s helping them solve crimes faster, and makes it easier for different departments and county agencies to work together.

“If something’s happening on the street, we can monitor it instantly and get the overall picture of what’s going on, your situational awareness is one of the key things in how to solve any type of crisis that you have out there,” Sheriff Whittle said.

He wants to highlight that even though the county is growing, the crime rate isn’t increasing due to help from these resources and support from the community.

“Anything we can do to funnel dollars into a program that’s gonna reduce crime, we’re gonna do it,” said Commissioner Chairman Doug Duncan. “The sheriff said to me a long time ago, ‘there is no quality of life without strong public safety,’ and it is commitment number one with the commission and the sheriff.”

Some departments are still being moved into the building.