ADPS investigating a murder in Crosland Park

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a ‘shots-fired’ call in the Crosland Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Upon arriving on the 1300 block of Aldrich Street around 10:50 p.m. they found the victim, 31-year old Earnest S. Croft, had sustained a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were performed by responding officers and Aiken County EMS.

The victim was later pronounced deceased as a result of the shooting.