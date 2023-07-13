AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the assistance of the public in locating a reported endangered runaway juvenile with health issues.

Authorities say 15-year-old Aiden Canaster was last seen on July 12, 2023 around 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Cardinal Dr. SW.

Canaster was last seen wearing a red Metro Diner shirt, black shorts, and camouflage Crocs.

Information from the community is vital to helping with investigations. Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of Aiden is urged to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit an anonymous tip at CrimeTip City of Aiken, SC Government (cityofaikensc.gov).