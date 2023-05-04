s

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Changes could be on the way for the job of Augusta city administrator.

“We need someone that has the true autonomy and authority to run that office independent of the meddling of the commission,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

The commission to hold a retreat Friday where the administrator’s job will be discussed

Right now, the commission has hiring and firing authority for department heads. but the discussion will be whether to turn that over to a city manager.

“I would like to see a city manager more form of government, I don’t think commissioners should be hiring some of the department heads we currently hire,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

But there’s room for discussion about a more powerful administrator.

“We have to make sure we take into consideration if you have someone in place who is a rogue administrator and has hiring and firing authority that could be pretty dangerous for the commission,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

But some on the commission say what is in danger is a loss of decorum and respect.

“You’re out of order I asked if it would be a year or four years and question you’re out of order Mister Mayor I asked a question and I don’t know where this dude is coming from,” was the comments from Commissioner Bobby Williams from Tuesday’s meeting.

“And city leaders say this will also be a topic at the retreat

“We should be respectful of one another and that’s what I will ask for tomorrow,” said Mayor Johnson.

“Because a lot of the disruptions and things were receiving on the commission right now is unacceptable it’s embarrassing not only to this commission but the community as a whole,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason

The discussions are planned but this retreat could get a little heated in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.