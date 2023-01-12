STAMFORD, Vt. (WTEN) — Embattled Justice League actor Ezra Miller, best known for their roles in movies like “The Flash,” recently pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass in a Bennington County Superior Court filing. As part of their plea deal, Miller agreed to a split prison sentence, a $500 fine, and a year of probation.

Vermont State Police announced in August that Miller, who has a home in Stamford, had been cited to appear in court for arraignment on a felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling. Prosecutors said Miller not only broke into the home but swiped three bottles of liquor while the homeowner was away on May 1.

According to a police affidavit, Miller had been friends with the homeowner for about 18 years before the incident. They were charged after police pulled surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

Originally, Miller was accused of felony burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny. They pleaded not guilty to those charges on October 17.

After adding the unlawful trespass charge on December 30, the state dropped both original counts. A change of plea hearing will be held in Bennington Superior Court Friday, at 9 a.m.

Aside from this incident, Miller was arrested twice in 2022 in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. They are reportedly undergoing treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.