Man wanted on multiple felony warrants, active search in Screven County

SCREVEN COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Screven County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a man wanted on multiple felony warrants.

According to the Screven County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are searching for Justin Allen Cannon, 26, a white male, 150 pounds, approximately 6’3″.

Deputies say Cannon fled on foot from them Wednesday afternoon, near Cooperville.

According to authorities, Cannon has multiple local felony warrants.

According to a spokesperson for the Screven County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon is subject of an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this individual or his whereabouts, please contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 564-2013.