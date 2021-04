AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is putting out a warning to area parents.

In a local traffic stop, deputies seized what on first glance looks like popular candy-





But actually, these are what’s called “marijuana edibles”.

These gummies are infused with THC, which is what creates the “high” from marijuana use.

Edibles have a higher liklihood of causing overdose because of their delayed effect.