AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office wants to put the public on notice about callers attempting to scam residents out of money.

According to the ACSO, scammers are attempting to get money by telling callers that they have missed jury duty or have outstanding fines that need to be paid immediately because of a pending warrant or citations.

Authorities also state that these scammers are claiming to be associated with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and any other governmental agency in order to solicit funds.

The ACSO wants the public to know that Law Enforcement Agencies and/or Governmental Agencies DO NOT collect fines or fees over the phone.

Authorities say that if anyone calling you is identifying themselves as a Law Enforcement Officer or as a representative of a government agency over the phone with the intention to collect money, you should request all contact information and contact numbers from the person who is calling.

If anyone has any information about suspects, want to report calls of this type or any case, please call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811, the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620, and/or the North Augusta Department of Public Safety at (803) 279-2121.

Remember, Law Enforcement Agencies and/or Governmental Agencies do not collect fines or fee over the phone, but if you do have any outstanding fees, you can and should pay them to the appropriate Clerk of Court Office directly or by mail.