ACSO searching for victim kidnapped at gunpoint and a 3rd suspect in the case

AIKEN, Sc ( WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a kidnapping victim AND suspect.

Authorties say the mother of 29-year old Jhaz Allison reported he was kidnapped at gun point from Smallridge Street in Aiken June 24th.

Allison is a Black male described as 6’1”, weighing 168lbs. He was taken by force by three Black males and a Black female who were driving a white SUV.

On June 25th, at 2:55 am deputies located the white SUV that the kidnappers were driving at 1318 Edgefield Hwy at the Enmarket Gas Station.

Deputies took Dahkir Anderson AKA “Doc”, Austin Martin, and Sharla Hamilton into custody.

Investigators obtained warrants on each for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Possession of weapon during a violent crime, Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Possession of Ecstacy, Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession of schedule II pills and Unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Jhaz Allison is believed to be in danger and has not contacted law enforcement, family or friends.

If anyone has any information that would lead to the suspect vehicle, possible suspects, or video, you’re asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.