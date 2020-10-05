ACSO searching for several Assault and Battery suspects

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for eight Assault and Battery Suspects.
If you recognize any of the people below or are familiar with their whereabouts, please contact the ACSO:
