ACSO Searching for Another Suspect in the Disappearance and Murder of Warrenville Man

New Ellenton, Sc (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate a wanted man.

18-year-old Altashuan Jalen Bacon is wanted for Accessory Before the Fact of Murder and Accessory After the Fact of Murder.

It is believed that Bacon may be driving a silver in color 2 door Honda.

Bacon should be considered armed and dangerous.

These charges come as part of the investigation to the missing person and death investigation of Derrick Curry.

Curry was reported missing on or about May 1, 2019 from Augusta Road in Warrenville.

Three other people have already been arrested in connection to the death and disappearance of the victim.

Investigators believe he was shot to death at one of the suspect’s homes.

His body has not been found.

If anyone has any information on this case or the whereabouts of Bacon, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.