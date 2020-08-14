ACSO searching for a murder suspect; he’s considered armed and dangerous

Perry, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance for any information on the whereabouts of a wanted murder suspect.

28-year-old Dameun Jeff Sanders of Windsor, SC is wanted for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Thursday afternoon, August 13th around 4:30 pm, deputies responded to reports of shots being fired in Perry, SC. Moments afterwards, the 911 caller told dispatchers that someone had been shot and that they were lying in the yard of 265 Roberts Street East.

When responders arrived on scene, a gunshot victim was found unresponsive with apparent wounds to his upper body.

Witnesses told investigators that the shooting suspect, Sanders, was wearing red pants and a gray shirt when jumped into a black in color sedan, fleeing the area. The Aiken County Coroner, Darryl Ables, pronounced 28-year old Kelly Garrick dead on the scene.

Patrol units found Sanders’ getaway vehicle at 185 Conestoga Way, however Sanders was not there when deputies arrived.

Sanders should be considered as armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Sanders, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

Phone tip-1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

Web tip- www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.

and click Submit a Tip. Mobile tip- Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device

ACSO Mobile App-Downloaded from App Store or Google Play

Latest Headlines: