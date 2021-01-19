Aiken investigators searching for a kidnapping suspect

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for a Kidnapping suspect.

Courtesy of: ADPS

Police say on January 7th, the man pictured attempted to pick up prescription medication with a fake prescription at the CVS Pharmacy on Richland Avenue.

Once officers arrived on scene, the man left the store, got into an unoccupied and unlocked vehicle, and hid in the backseat.

A short time later the vehicle owner returned to the vehicle, and the suspect ordered her to drive him away.

The unidentified male got out of the vehicle a short time later, and the owner was unharmed.

You can provide information about this crime or the unknown individual anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.