ACSO requests public’s help after several break-in at the Aiken County Animal Shelter

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance to identify a subject that is believed to have burglarized the Aiken County Animal Shelter on multiple occasions.

Dating back to February 2019, the unknown subject has gained access to the animal shelter six times after hours and removed a dog from its kennel, with the latest incident occurring on August 30th.

Courtesy: ACSO

After each incident, shelter staff have located the dogs on property with the exception of one dog.

During the most recent incident, shelter staff observed vaginal trauma on the dog the following morning.

Courtesy: ACSO

The subject is a black male, dark hair, 5’8” to 5’10”, 135 to 155 pounds, unknown age.

If anyone has any information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

