AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is behind bars for alleged sex crimes with a minor.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old James Sturkie of Perry, S.C., was involved with a 12-year old girl.

Police say there are explicit videos and pictures on the victim’s phone.

Sturkie is charged with:

Criminal solicitation of minor (2 counts)

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Disseminating obscene material

He remains in the Aiken County Jail.