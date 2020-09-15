ACSO on the scene of domestic stand-off in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, Sc (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s office is on the scene of a standoff on CCC Road in Beech Island.
Deputies got the call around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The incident apparently stems from a domestic dispute.
Negotiators are working to resolve the standoff. As a precaution, the SWAT team is being called in.
This is a developing story.
