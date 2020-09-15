ACSO on the scene of domestic stand-off in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, Sc (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s office is on the scene of a standoff on CCC Road in Beech Island.

Deputies got the call around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The incident apparently stems from a domestic dispute.

Negotiators are working to resolve the standoff. As a precaution, the SWAT team is being called in.

This is a developing story.

