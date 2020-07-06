ACSO investigating murder-suicide

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Police in Aiken County are investigating a suspected murder-suicide.
Just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday night, 43 year old Thembi Chalmers was found shot to death in her home on Maple Street.
Her boyfriend, 45 year old Levi Bonnett, the suspect in this case, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound a few houses down.
Investigators believe a fight between the two led to the shooting.
