ACSO Drive-thru Trick or Treak

Shadow of a halloween glass lantern over newspaper, taken for Macro Mondays’ theme for 2 Nov 2015 – “Shadow Play”

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office would like to invite all ghosts and goblins (no costume required/ infants to 12 years old) to visit the Sheriff’s Office for a drive-thru Trick or Treat event.

It will take place on October 30th between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at 420 Hampton Avenue in Aiken.

Employees at the Sheriff’s Office will be dressed up handing out treats and possibly some tricks.

This will be trick or treat social distance style, simply drive through the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, stop at the designated area have your windows down and they’ll place the candy in your child’s trick or treat bag.

The ACSO asks that everyone stay in their vehicles during this event.

Latest Headlines: