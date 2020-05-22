ACSO arrests 6 people after “stash house” search

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant, Thursday, March 21st at 110 Pond Row in Warrenville, Sc.

This happened after a 3 month long narcotics investigation. This investigation began with the help of numerous tips and complaints from citizens received by Sheriff Hunt and investigators.

When police searched of the home, being rented by 29-year old Joshua Davis Baughman and 69-year old Harry Sydnor Willis Jr., they found large amounts of heroin, marijuana and paraphernalia associated with illegal drug use.

Investigators arrested Baughman for Operating a Stash House and for an outstanding warrant for Burglary 3rdDegree.

Joshua Davis Baughman

Investigators also arrested Willis for Operating a Stash House and Trafficking Heroin 2nd Offense.

Harry Sydnor Willis Jr.

This investigation also resulted in 4 additional arrests:

Crystal Marie Harkins (33) Trafficking Heroin 1st Offense Crystal Marie Harkins Charles Eugene Weathersbee Jr. (36) Trafficking Heroin 3rd Offense Charles Eugene Weathersbee Jr. Sarah Denise Plaster (56) Procession of Heroin 2nd Offense Sarah Denise Plaster Kimberly Ann Weathersbee Powell (38) Procession of Heroin 1stOffense Kimberly Ann Weathersbee Powell

