ACSO arrest and charge man after a domestic dispute involving shotgun

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a domestic dispute.

The incident happened November 21st, on the 700 block of Kedron Church Road.

The incident report states the victim (female) and suspect, 31-year old Noah Davis, began to argue about breaking up when the victim returned from out of town.

The victim told police she attempted to leave when Davis pulled her into a bathroom and began choking and hitter her causing her earring to rip from her earlobe.

The woman demanded that the suspect leave the premises, he refused, so the victim contacted the police and Davis got a shotgun out of the home.

The victim gathered the children in the car and drove away, but no before firing a shot towards the exciting vehicle.

He’s booked the into Aiken County Detention Center on three charges of Assault and Attempted Murder, one charge of 1st Degree Domestic Violence, and a final charge of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.