ACPS report more than 1100 students quarantined from August 15th – 21st

AIKEN COUNTY S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Public School system has confirmed that over a thousand students were quarantined due to coronavirus.

As of, August 21st, 1112 students and 51 employees were in isolation due to rising numbers across the district, state, and country.

On Tuesday evenings each week during the 2021-22 school year, Aiken County Public Schools will release the prior week’s reporting of confirmed student and employee Covid-19 cases to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Controls (DHEC).

Take a closer look at the numbers below:

The numbers will be updated each Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning. You can find them on the Aiken County Public Schools website, by clicking here.