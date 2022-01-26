Accident with injuries, Sibley Road blocked in Augusta

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) –
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Gordon Highway and Sibley Road.
It happened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
As of 7:30 a.m. Sibley Road was blocked.
Injuries have been reported.
