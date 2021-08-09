Accident Near Johnston Results in DUI Charge After Vehicle Overturns

EDGEFIELD, SC (WJBF) – A single car accident along the Saluda and Edgefield county line resulted in a DUI charge for the driver after the vehicle she was driving overturned.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident was called in around 1:15 p.m. from Saluda County along a stretch of Long Cane Road outside of Johnston after a 99 Nissan Maxima drove off the right side of the road, hit a drainage ditch, and flipped over near Weaver Road.

During the investigation of the accident, SC State Troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Tammy Griffin, was charged with DUI.

Griffin was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and checked out for her injuries, before being transported to the Edgefield County Detention Center.

A male passenger, 48-years-old, was checked out but was found to be unharmed in the accident.

The driver was wearing a seat-belt during the accident, and there were no ejections from the vehicle during the accident.

The male passenger was released from the scene, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.