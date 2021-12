NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — North Augusta Public Safety is currently working an accident.

Authorities say at 6:22 a.m. on Friday, December 24, a tanker overturned on I 20 Eastbound at the Exit 5 ramp.

It was a single-vehicle accident and no one was hurt.







The ramp is currently closed to traffic and there is no word on when it will be back open.

