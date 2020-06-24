Accident at Bridgestone Plant leaves one worker dead

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – An accident at Bridgestone’s Aiken County Passenger/Light Truck Tire Plant leaves one man dead.
According to the Aiken County Coroner, 58-year-old Andrew Hobbs, received “crushing” injuries.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Newberry, Sc.
The company sent WJBF NewsChannel 6 s statement regarding the incident:
On June 23, a contractor who worked at our Aiken County Passenger/Light Truck Tire Plant’s warehouse passed away following an injury sustained during an accident at the warehouse earlier in the day. We are currently investigating the situation. At this time, we do not have any further details about this incident. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and co-workers at our Aiken County Passenger Tire Plant.
This is a developing story.
