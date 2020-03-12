ACC canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

(WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has received word that the Atlantic Coast Conference has made the call and canceled due to the coronavirus.

Just minutes before the event was scheduled to begin a statement was released:

“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”

