ACAS holding 2nd ‘Clear the Shelter Day’ this weekend

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) are holding another Clear the Shelter event this Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon.

All the adoptable pets will be sponsored and available for no charge during this event.

The shelter just held a Clear the Shelter Day on Aug. 21, but the continuing trend of high intake numbers combined with lower than usual dog adoptions necessitates a second event.

While the County Shelter continues to be at full capacity, there are many wonderful dogs to choose from on the adoption floor.

This Saturday’s Clear the Shelter Day will mostly take place outdoors, with dogs brought out to potential adopters and social distancing protocols observed.

Rapunzel

Rodney

Nacho

King

Nitro

Jack

Many terrific homeless pets to choose from

The shelter has so many wonderful dogs who just need a chance. It’s not their fault they were surrendered, abandoned, neglected or even abused and ended up in a kennel at 333 Wire Road.

These homeless pets deserve better and the dogs and cats currently available for adoption at the ACAS are a terrific and diverse group of loveable animals.

For more information about this special adoption event, please go to FOTASAiken.org, where you can view photos and details about all the animals available for adoption.

You also can call the Aiken County Animal Shelter: (803) 642-1537 (option #3) or email info@fotasaiken.org.