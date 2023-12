AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Wednesday night, the choir at Abilene Baptist Church in Martinez practiced for their annual Singing Christmas Tree celebration. Nearly 200 singers, musicians and cast members, and 100 soldiers from Fort Eisenhower, gathered for a dress rehearsal.

WJBF photojournalist Regynal Mckie was there.

Performances are Thursday – Sunday. Tickets are hard to come by, but they are free! Contact the church office at 706-869-1774.