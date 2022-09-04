ATLANTA (WSAV) — For the Labor Day holiday weekend, AAA will be providing its ‘Tow to Go” service in order to keep impaired drivers off the road.

There are a few things to keep in mind with this service. ‘Tow to Go’ is active from 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 2 through 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 6th, and will be available in FL, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend), and Georgia.

According to AAA, Tow to Go has helped remove more than 25,000 impaired drivers off the road. If an individual is impaired and needs a ride, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport that person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. Although the service is free of charge, the company asks the community to treat Tow to Go as a backup plan.

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.



Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

If you are in need of Tow to Go services, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246